Eight killed, 25 hurt in Uttar Pradesh road accident; PM Modi expresses grief

At least 8 people were killed and 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Lakhimpur Kheri. | Photo Credit: PTI

At least eight people were killed and more than 25 injured after a bus collided with a truck under Isanagar police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. The district administration said that the bus was going to Lucknow when the accident occurred.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the relatives of the deceased.

“Distressed by the accident in Lakhimpur Kheri, U.P. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Rs Two lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” reads a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration and other senior officials to coordinate the relief efforts and ensure proper treatment for the injured people. “Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives due to road accident in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. The CM has directed the senior officers to immediately go to the spot, conduct relief and rescue operations, and make proper arrangements to treat the injured. The CM expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured,” a tweet by the CMO reads.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.