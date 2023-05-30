Eight killed, 20 injured as bus falls off bridge in Jammu

May 30, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - Jammu

Eight persons were killed and 20 injured when a bus skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said on May 30.

The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said.

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

"Eight people have fatal casualties and 20 others are injured. Rescue operation is on," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli told PTI.

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

