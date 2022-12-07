Eight Kashmiri journalists received terror threat, four quit jobs: MHA in Rajya Sabha

December 07, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that eight journalists working for Srinagar-based newspapers have received threat from terrorists and four of them have resigned from their jobs.

Responding to a question by BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the journalists received the threat through terror blog Kashmir Fight. “Four media persons have reportedly resigned. The media persons who resigned belong to Rising Kashmir. In this regard a case has been registered in Shergari Police Station, Srinagar,” the reply said.

It added that the government has zero tolerance policy against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another reply to a question by Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, the Minister said that 3,000 government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, 2015 and 2,639 Kashmiri migrants have been appointed in the last five years. The reply showed that though the package dates back to 2015, the appointments were made only from 2020-21 onward. While 841 migrants were appointed in 2020-21, 1,296 received the appointment letters in 2021-22 and in the current financial year 502 have been appointed so far.

“Out of the remaining 361, the selection process for 198 posts is at various stages of completion, 40 posts relate to cases, which are sub-judice and 123 posts are re-advertised,” it said.

Government has also approved construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri migrants, out of which, construction of 1,025 units has been completed or substantially completed.

Further, the Government of India reimburses monthly cash relief of ₹3,250 per person to the Kashmiri migrants subject to a ceiling of ₹13,000 per family.

The reply said there has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks in J&K from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. “Fourteen persons belonging to minorities including three Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from January 2022 till November 30, 2022. There were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns. Various measures have been taken by the Government to protect the lives of minorities,” the reply said.