Eight held for Seelampur violence

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with violence that erupted during protests in east Delhi’s Seelampur area on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said that six persons were arrested from the spot on Tuesday while two others were arrested on Wednesday. “They are all locals of the area and whether they have a criminal background or not is being verified,” he said, adding that others have been identified and action will be taken against them. At least 18 people have also been taken in preventive custody, police said.

Police had on Tuesday registered two first information reports into the incident of violence in which 21 persons, including 15 security personnel, were injured.

On Wednesday, Section 144 (unlawful assembly) was imposed in most parts of east Delhi to maintain law and order in the area. Police also conducted a flag march in the area which was joined by Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Mr. Surya. “The idea was to send a message of peace and to request people not to indulge in any unlawful activity,” the DCP said.