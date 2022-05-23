Eight ex-MLAs join Congress in Haryana ahead of municipal corporation election

The move comes ahead of municipal body elections due in Haryana on June 19.

As many as eight former legislators joined the Congress party in Haryana on May 23, ahead of the municipal body elections in the State slated for June 19.

These leaders joined the party in the presence of the leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the newly appointed Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Several senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, and Congress MLAs and former Ministers, were present on the occasion.

The former MLAs who joined the Congress are Sharda Rathore, Ram Niwas Ghodela, Naresh Selwal, Parminder Singh Dhul, Jile Ram Sharma, Rakesh Kamboj, Rajkumar Valmiki and Subhash Chaudhary. Kishanlal Panchal of the Loktantra Suraksha Party also joined the Congress.

Mr. Hooda and Mr. Udaybhan welcomed all the leaders and their workers to the Congress and assured them of “full respect and honour in the party”. Mr. Hooda said that such a large number of veteran leaders joining at the same time was reflective of the sentiments of the people. “Congress is getting a strong response from the public as it is the only option for the future. The party is on a comeback,” Mr. Hooda added.

Mr. Udaybhan said that all leaders who have joined the Congress represent different classes and communities. “Those who have joined give a clear indication that all sections are with the Congress. Their joining will give more strength to the party. Now, everyone will work together to take the organisation forward,” Mr. Udaybhan said.