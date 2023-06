June 14, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bishnupur

As many as eight people were detained after a bag containing bombs was recovered from their car, informed officials on June 13. Bishnupur Deputy Superintendent of Police Qutubuddin Khan said that during the checking of vehicles, a bag containing bombs was recovered from a car.

"A bag containing bombs has been recovered from a car during the checking of vehicles in Bankura. Eight people were detained," said Mr. Khan. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

