Eight COVID-19 deaths in Punjab, six in Haryana

Punjab recorded 411 fresh COVID-19 cases on July 20, and reported eight more deaths taking the total tally of the deceased to 262, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases in the State has reached 10,510. The major chunk of new cases, 94 and 83, were reported from the Patiala and Ludhiana districts respectively. The Health Department said the number of active cases are 3,130, and 7,118 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 694 fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced, taking the total tally of positive cases to 26,858. Haryana also reported six deaths, taking the total tally to 355. The major chunk of new cases, 109 and 103, were reported from the Gurugram and Faridabad districts respectively. The number of active cases are 6,277, and 20,226 patients have so far been discharged, said the statement.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the recovery rate for COVID-19 in the State is about 75%.

“...it takes 22-23 days for cases to double. Considering these figures, there is no sign of community transmission in the State,” he said.

The Minister said that human trials for the vaccine being tested by Bharat Biotech are being conducted at the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. “PGI Rohtak was selected for human trial of the vaccine by Bharat-Biotech on COVID-19 patients. About 70 people have registered for the [human trial with the] vaccine of their own will. As stated, no side effects were observed in the people due to the drug trial,” he added.