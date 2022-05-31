Eight BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls
The BJP has fielded eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, and two from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana
Eight BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders.
Those who filed nominations are the BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.
Besides Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion.
May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.