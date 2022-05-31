Eight BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP has fielded eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, and two from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Haryana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidates as they file their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders. Also Read BJP’s tryst with 100-member mark in Rajya Sabha Those who filed nominations are the BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav. Besides Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion. May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh.



