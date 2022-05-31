Other States

Eight BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh file nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidates as they file their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidates as they file their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight BJP candidates filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior party leaders.

Also Read
BJP’s tryst with 100-member mark in Rajya Sabha

Those who filed nominations are the BJP's OBC Morcha national president K Laxman, former BJP state chief Laxmikant Vajpayee, Mithilesh Kumar, Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh and Sangeeta Yadav.

Besides Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were among the senior party leaders present on the occasion.

May 31 is the last date for filing nominations for 11 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Rajya Sabha
politics
national politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2022 7:36:34 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/eight-bjp-candidates-from-uttar-pradesh-file-nomination-for-rajya-sabha-polls/article65480332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY