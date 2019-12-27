Eggs in anganwadis on the anvil

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to introduce eggs in anganwadis across tribal areas to battle severe malnutrition among children and meet the nutritional needs of lactating mothers and pregnant women.
“There is a correlation between tribal areas in the State and high malnutrition levels. Moreover, tribals have an inclination towards a non-vegetarian diet,” said Anupam Rajan, Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department. “A proposal has been sent to the Finance Department for the sanction of ₹113 crore a year for the programme, which may be implemented in the next financial year.”
“Undeniably, eggs are a major source of protein, are cheap and can be procured locally,” he added.
For three times a week, an egg each will be provided to children and the women at centres in 89 tribal blocks under the Integrated Child Development Services.
