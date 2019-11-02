Efforts to salvage tanker off Goa to resume today

Efforts to pump out 2,400 tonnes of naphtha from a stranded cargo tanker off the Goa coast will resume on Saturday after a three-day break.

The 144-metre chemical tanker MV Nu-Shi Nalini ran aground approximately 800 metres from Dona Paula, a popular tourist spot near Panaji, on October 24.

On October 30, the salvage operation suffered a setback when a generator, brought in for pumping out the cargo of naphtha and other fuel on board from the vessel, had to be jettisoned into the Arabian Sea due to bad weather.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a new electric hydropump had been arranged and that operations to remove the naphtha would resume.

The generator had been flown in from Mumbai by the Navy and was to be placed on board the ship to power the hydraulic pumps that would remove the naphtha along with 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel. The generator, damaged due to its jettisoning, was later recovered by Indian Navy divers. Efforts are on to repair it so that it too could be pressed into use, officials said.

Officials said the hydropump would now be placed on board another barge that will be anchored beside the grounded tanker. “With the help of this hydropump, we will remove the naphtha from the grounded ship and shift it to the barge in tanks that are made available for this operations,” a government official said.

A multi-agency operation has been under way since October 24, when rough seas, caused by Cyclone Kyarr, led to the grounding of MV Nu-Shi Nalini on a rocky shelf. It has been anchored unmanned at the Mormugao Port Trust’s outer anchorage and has not moved position since.

The Goa government is meanwhile likely to rope in the services of a Singapore-based ship salvage company to refloat and move away the tanker once all the naphta, heavy oil and diesel is fully pumped out.