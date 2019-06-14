Efforts on to recover bodies of air warriors

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of the ill-fated AN-32 transport aircraft have been recovered from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

The recorders are expected to provide information on how the aircraft crashed after losing control with ground agencies about 35 minutes after take-off from the IAF’s Jorhat air base in Assam on June 3.

Adverse weather

“The process of recovering the mortal remains of all the 13 air warriors who were on board the AN-32 is still on. Inclement weather has slowed down the progress of the search and rescue team,” an IAF spokesperson said.

A team of 15 mountaineers from the IAF, Army and the Siang civil administration had been air-dropped near the crash site on Wednesday, about 24 hours after an IAF Mi-17 helicopter spotted the wreckage on the western face of the Pari-Adi Mountain in Siang district. The spot is about 12,000 ft above mean sea level.