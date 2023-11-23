Efforts on to give quota to Marathas; government positive towards their demands: Devendra Fadnavis

November 23, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 23 said the government is positive towards addressing demands raised by Marathas and efforts are under way to give reservation to the community.

A delegation of the Maratha community met Mr. Fadnavis in Pandharpur town of Solapur district where the Deputy CM and his wife performed puja at the temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on November 23. The community has been demanding reservation in government jobs and education.

In a post on X, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I have assured the Maratha community that the State government is positive towards their demands. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured to give reservation to the community. We are standing behind him with full support.” “The issue will be solved for sure. Efforts are under way to give reservation to the Maratha community,” he said.

The delegation also demanded that the State government provide a piece of land for the construction of Maratha Bhavan in Pandharpur, starting sub-centres of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal and SARTHI, and construction of a hostel for students in the temple town.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is an autonomous institute of the Maharashtra government established for the social, economic, and educational development of the Maratha and Maratha-Kunbi sections. Mr. Fadnavis said the State government is positive towards all these demands.

“The Solapur district Collector can show the available land parcels in the next 15 days to the delegation to construct Maratha Bhavan and a hostel. The government will allot the site which the delegation favours. We will also start the construction before the next monsoon,” he said.

