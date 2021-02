Efforts made so Netaji is forgotten: Shah

Kolkata

19 February 2021 14:29 IST

The home minister asked the youth of the country to read about the life of Bose and his struggles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said efforts were made to ensure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is forgotten but his legacy of courage, patriotism and selfless service to the nation will endure till eternity and continue to inspire future generations.

Mr. Shah, while inaugurating the "Shauryanjali Programme" - a tribute to the Bengali revolutionaries, urged the youth of the nation to draw inspiration from the life and struggles of the freedom fighters.

"Efforts were made to ensure Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is forgotten but failed. His legacy of courage, patriotism, sacrifice and selfless service to the nation will continue to inspire generations to come," he told a gathering at the National Library.

Recalling how Bose, as a brilliant student, cracked the ICS, Mr. Shah said, the legendary freedom fighter left the job and plunged into the freedom struggle just to drive home the message that the nation was more important to him than a comfortable life under the British yoke.

Mr. Shah said Bose's popularity was evident when he twice became president of the Congress, once after defeating the candidate of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Netaji is still loved and respected by people like he was many, many years ago. His indomitable spirit still inspires people," he said.

"Only a young generation that knows history can build a strong nation," he said.

He also inaugurated the 'Biplabi Bangla' exhibition on the life of freedom fighters from Bengal like Khudiram Bose and Rash Behari Bose, and flagged off a cycle rally.

Divided into three teams named after Netaji, Khudiram Bose and Rash Behari Bose, the cyclists will collectively traverse 900 km to spread the message of the illustrious freedom fighters.