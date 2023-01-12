Efforts are being made to divide country on the lines of religion, caste: Rahul Gandhi

January 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra continued in Punjab on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that hatred and fear was being spread across the country. He added that efforts are being made to divide the country on the lines of religion, caste and language.

Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana, Mr. Gandhi said the aim of the yatra is to fight against hatred, violence and fear that is being spread. “There should be no place for violence, hatred and fear in this country, and in this State. This is a country of brotherhood, of love, a country of respect for each other. Communal harmony is the culture of Punjab. The present government in Delhi spreads fear,” he said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janta Party-led government at the Centre, Mr. Gandhi said the decisions such as implementing demonetisation and ill-conceived Goods and Services Tax (GST) among others by the BJP were not just policies, but weapons to destroy small and medium businesses.

“The GST and demonetisation have destroyed business in the country. The government functioning from Delhi does all the work for two-three big industrialists. The support that should have been given to small and medium businesses (MSMEs), the support that people should get from banks, you are not getting that and on the contrary, you are being attacked…,” he said.

“The billionaires of India cannot provide employment in this country, instead small and medium businesses of Ludhiana can provide employment to this country, if they are strengthened, if they are helped, then Ludhiana can compete with China. This is the factual position, but nobody extends any help to you. There is no vision, there is no thought process in this direction,” he said.