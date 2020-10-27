‘Effort on to block child pornography’

New Delhi

27 October 2020

Google responds to HC query on removing ‘offending images’

Search engine major Google has informed the Delhi High Court that there is an ongoing effort to develop more effective automated tools to prevent hosting of child pornographic content on its platforms.

Google said that when any child pornographic content hosted on its platform is reported, it is removed immediately. “However, it is difficult to prevent uploading of the same prior to the content being reported,” senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Google said.

Google was responding to High Court’s query on removing “offending images” of children and preventing them from resurfacing.

‘Technology limitations’

Mr. Poovayya submitted that Google does use artificial intelligence and Machine Learning to prevent the uploading of child pornographic content in respect of any known and reported image. “However, the said technology has its limitations because a known hash file or a digital fingerprint is then applied for removing images with the same value,” the senior advocate said.

The senior advocate explained that even a minor change in the properties of the image would enable it to evade discovery or action through the automated processes.