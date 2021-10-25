Educational institutions to re-open in West Bengal from November 16, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata

25 October 2021 19:51 IST

Decision comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in State

Schools, colleges and universities in West Bengal will resume physical classes from November 16, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

Ms. Banerjee directed Chief Secretary H.K. Dvivedi to complete the arrangements in this regard. Later she told journalists that the institutions will reopen on November 16, since November 15 was a holiday.

Physical classes will be held only for Class VIII to Class X after a gap of almost 20 months. The Education Department will come up with a detailed standard operating procedure for the institutions.

Several studies have highlighted the adverse impact of the virtual mode on the students particularly in the lower classes and those with lesser economic means. Experts and a section of guardians were pressing for resumption of physical classes in view of several other States doing so.

The West Bengal Government’s decision comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is rising after the unrestrained Durga Puja festivities. The State registered 989 cases and 10 deaths on October 24. Kolkata recorded the highest (273) number of infections. Ms. Banerjee has been urging people to wear masks and maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour in public places.

The State administration has reimposed curfew from 11 p.m to 5 a.m.