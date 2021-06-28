Other States

Educational institutions in Bihar to reopen after July 6

In first phase, While universities and colleges would be allowed to open with 50% students adhering to COVID-19 protocol in the first phase, senior secondary and secondary classes would resume in the second phase and classes from 1 to V would start functioning in third phase.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Educational institutions in Bihar will reopen in a phased manner after July 6, if the COVID-19 pandemic situation kept improving and remained stable. All government and private educational institutions across the State remain closed since April 5.

“If COVID-19 pandemic situation keeps improving like this and remained stable, all government and private educational institutions across the State will be reopened in a phased manner after July 6,” State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhury said.

On July 6, unlock-3 will end across the State.

In first phase, all universities and colleges would be allowed to open with 50% students adhering to COVID-19 protocol. In the second phase, senior secondary and secondary classes would resume and classes from 1 to V would start functioning in third phase, the Minister said.

Parents’ consent for sending their wards to school will be mandatory and classes will be conducted every alternate day.

Coaching institutes too would be opened but schools, colleges and coaching institutes could not close classes at the same time, said education department officials.

Teachers of the government schools would continue creating awareness among people about importance of vaccination, they said.

Meanwhile, virtual classes for government school students of 1 to 5 will be started from Monday on Doordarshan.

From May 10 and 27, such classes for 9-12 and 6-8 began on Doordarshan.


