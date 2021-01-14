Education boards get BMC nod to hold exams

Civic body allows schools to conduct tests in Mumbai from January 18

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed State, national and international educational boards to hold exams physically in Mumbai by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Last month, citing fear of a second wave, the BMC deferred the reopening of schools and colleges till January 15. However, it has now decided to permit the boards to conduct examinations. Not doing so could result in the loss of a year for students, the BMC said in its order issued on Tuesday night.

The boards have been allowed to conduct exams from January 18, a BMC official said on Wednesday. The order stated that members of International Schools Association (Cambridge board) can conduct preliminary or pre-planned examinations of Classes IXto XII. Other boards like SSC, HSC (Maharashtra board), CBSE, IB, CISCE and IGCSE can conduct exams of Classes X and XII as per their planned time table, the BMC said.

“They should follow all the precautionary, health, cleanliness and security guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic,” the order said.

According to the BMC, in the Mumbai municipal limits, some subjects of the Cambridge board schools for Classes IX to XII are of February-March session and their examinations are starting on January 23.

The BMC last month allowed city-based schools of the U.S. and other consulates to reopen from January 18, but has not specified when exactly the other educational institutions can reopen.