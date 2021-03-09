Editors Guild calls for fear-free environment for J&K journalists

NEW DELHI

09 March 2021 03:23 IST

The Editors Guild of India on Monday expressed its shock at security forces in Kashmir routinely detaining journalists and called on the administration to create an environment free of fear for the press.

The guild said in a statement it was “shocked by the casual manner in which the editors of Kashmir-based publications are routinely detained by security forces for reporting or for their editorials”. It cited the recent detention and subsequent release after some hours of the editor of The Kashmir Walla, Fahad Shah. The guild said this was the third time that Mr. Shah had been detained and that he was not the only one to face this.

“There are scores of journalists who are experiencing this new normal where they can be hauled up by security forces for writing anything that goes contrary to the government narrative that peace has returned to the valley. The EGI demands that the state administration create circumstances where press can report on news and express opinion without any fear or favour,” it said.

