ED to grill three U.P. leadersin money laundering cases

New Delhi

21 September 2021 01:12 IST

Heat on Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Ateeq Ahmed

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will begin the questioning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, gangster Mukhtar Ansari and strongman Ateeq Ahmad from Monday in separate money laundering probes being conducted against them and their associates.

Official sources said the action is being initiated after obtaining permission from special courts that try cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

They said the 72-year-old Khan, lodged in Sitapur district jail of Uttar Pradesh, will be questioned and his statement recorded between September 20 and September 24. Similarly, the 58-year-old Ansari, the BSP legislator from Mau seat, will be questioned at the Banda district jail after a court in August allowed the ED to record his statement.

An order on the same lines has been issued by the PMLA court authorising the ED to question the 59-year-old Ahmad, who is lodged in the Sabarmati jail of Gujarat in judicial custody, official sources said.

They said the agency has filed separate PMLA cases against them and the ED may attach their assets under the criminal provisions of the same law.

The ED had initiated probe against Khan in 2019 after taking cognisance of at least 26 FIRs filed by the State police including allegations that a university run by him in Rampur has been raised over a land that was grabbed from an ‘enemy property’. Ansari is under the ED scanner in connection with at least 49 criminal cases including land grabbing, murder and extortion. Ahmad, a former MP, is being investigated on the basis of as many as 196 FIRs.