ED summons to Omar Abdullah a vilification campaign ahead of polls: NC 

Centre has made a habit of misusing its probe agencies and this is another step in same direction, it says

The National Conference (NC) on Thursday described the summoning of its vice president Omar Abdullah as “another step in the vicious vilification campaign” and “misuse of investigative agencies”.

“This summon is another step in the vicious vilification campaign that started even before 5th August 2019, when constitutional position holders like the then Governor were used to make slanderous accusations against opponents of the BJP, knowing full well that there was no legal recourse available to those at the receiving end of these lies,” an NC spokesman said.

There was a time when elections were announced by the Election Commission of India “but now it seems that elections are announced by the Enforcement Directorate [ED]”, the party stated.

“The Central government has made a habit of misusing investigating agencies and this is another step in the same direction. No political party that puts up meaningful opposition to the BJP has been spared, whether it is the ED, CBI, NIA, NCB - all have been used for political purposes,” it said.

‘ED moves in when polls are due’

“Over the recent years, we have seen that wherever State elections are due, agencies like the ED move in and target those parties who pose a challenge to the BJP, “ the spokesman observed. “This summons to our vice president is in the same vein. We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the National Conference as and when required.”

Mr. Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it on Thursday on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation.

“In spite of it being the holy month of Ramzan, and Delhi not being his primary place of residence, Mr. Abdullah did not seek a postponement or a change of venue and appeared as per the notice,” the NC noted.

Even though this exercise was political in nature, Mr. Abdullah would cooperate with the investigating agencies as there was no wrongdoing on his part and he was not an accused in any matter under investigation, it added.