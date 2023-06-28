HamberMenu
ED summons TMCP state president Saayoni Ghosh in jobs scam

Saayoni Ghosh has been asked to appear before ED officers at the Kolkata office on June 30

June 28, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
File picture of TMC Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh

File picture of TMC Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh | Photo Credit: Instagram/@sayanigh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a summons to the state president of Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad (TMCP), Saayoni Ghosh, in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, an official said.

Ms. Ghosh has been asked to appear before ED officers at their city office at 11 a.m. on June 30, he added.

"Ghosh's name has surfaced multiple times while questioning those arrested in the case. We have evidence about Ghosh's involvement in several dealings with one accused arrested in this scam. We have asked her (Ghosh) to bring a few specific documents on Friday," he said.

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam.

Former Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

