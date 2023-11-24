HamberMenu
ED searches over a dozen locations in Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam case

November 24, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at over a dozen locations in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with alleged fraud in the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) involving about ₹55 crore.

The searches were carried out at the residences of four executive engineers, two divisional accountants and other employees of the UHBVN in Yamunanagar. They resulted in the seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents related to immovable properties, fixed deposits, bank lockers, and ₹27.50 lakh in unaccounted cash.

The ED probe is based on two First Information Reports (FIR) registered by the Haryana police, alleging that a huge amount of government money was misappropriated and embezzled by transferring the funds from government accounts to those of ineligible beneficiaries, in connivance with the UHBVN officials.

The agency found that the accused officials had prepared bogus vouchers, based on which they got issued cheques which got credited into the bank accounts of non-bona fide persons, and the money was subsequently siphoned off.

