ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to Jharkhand rural development department

Official sources said about two dozen locations, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Delhi, are being raided by the Enforcement Directorate

February 21, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi/Ranchi

PTI
A CRPF personnel stands guard during a raid conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Chief Engineer of Jharkhand’s Rural Development department Virendra Ram in Ranchi on February 21, 2023.

A CRPF personnel stands guard during a raid conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the residence of Chief Engineer of Jharkhand’s Rural Development department Virendra Ram in Ranchi on February 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched multiple searches in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's rural development department, official sources said.

They said about two dozen locations, including State capital Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Delhi, are being raided by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a State vigilance bureau complaint into some alleged commission being paid in lieu of grant of government work, and the sources said the searches are aimed at gathering more evidence with regard to these charges.

The premises of a Jharkhand rural development department official and some entry operators (hawala dealers) and brokers are being covered, they said.

