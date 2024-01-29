GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED records statement of ex-Haryana CM Hooda in Manesar land case

The ED investigation was based on a FIR registered by the Gurugram police

January 29, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 29 recorded the statement of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with the Manesar land scam case.

The ED investigation was based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Gurugram police, which was later re-registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2015.

It was alleged that in conspiracy with some Haryana Government officials, private builders had acquired about 400 acres of land at throwaway rates, which caused a loss of about ₹1,500 crore to the previous owners in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages.

As alleged, the State Government had initially issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act on August 27, 2004, and another notification on August 25, 2005, to acquire 912 acres of land for developing an industrial model township. Suspecting that they would not get appropriate compensation, a large number of landowners ended up selling their land at cheap rates to private entities.

Those entities further sold the land to various builders, who had secured construction licences and made huge profits, it was alleged. “Most of the land parcels were purchased by ABWIL Group, which is controlled by Atul Bansal. After obtaining of licences, ABWIL sold the licensed/unlicensed land and licences to the private persons/developers and thereby made huge profits,” the ED had alleged.

Based on their findings, both agencies have filed multiple chargesheets in their cases. In February 2018, the CBI submitted a chargesheet against Mr. Hooda and 33 others, including 23 land-owning companies of private builders; the then senior IAS officials Chattar Singh, M.L. Tayal, and S.S. Dhillon.

Related Topics

Haryana / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.