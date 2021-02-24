ED raids two showrooms in Srinagar

Srinagar

24 February 2021 22:08 IST

Teams of the Enforcement Department on Wednesday raided multiple locations in Srinagar, including the showroom of a National Conference (NC) leader.

Police sources said a showroom owned by Harry Singh and Shami Singh, sons of Dharamveer Obroy Singh of Shivpora, was raided in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area. The family is close to the top leadership of the National Conference (NC).

Another raid was carried out on a showroom which belongs to another Valley-based influential family of Muhammad Saleem Bakshi, son of Bashir Ahmad Bakshi, a resident of Sonwar.

