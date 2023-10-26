ED raids several places including TMC Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

October 26, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 09:52 am IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began a search at the residence of West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick on early Thursday, October 26, 2023, in connection with an ongoing probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

The ED slueths raided two flats belonging to Mallick, who is currently the state Forest minister, at Kolkata's Salt Lake area, supported by a team of central forces, he added.

Search operations were also on at eight other flats including the residences of Mr. Mallick's former personal assistant while he was the Food minister, he said.

"The minister was not there during the raid. He came later and his phone has been taken away. There are eight officers inside. We are also conducting searches at his former personal assistant's residence in Dum Dum and a few other places," the ED officer said.

The central probe agency has already arrested one person who allegedly has close links to the ruling Trinamool Congress as well as Mr. Mallick, the officer added.

