ED raids premises linked to UP-based “gangster” and his associates

March 09, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Mumbai in connection with an alleged extortion and land-grabbing case involving a “gangster” who has also been accused of helping illegal Bangladeshi migrants obtain Aadhaar cards based on forged documents.

The agency has taken action based on several first information reports (FIR) registered by the Kanpur City police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against the main accused Irfan Solanki and his associates.

It is alleged that Mr. Solanki and his men indulged in extortion; land grabbing of both the private and the government land, including Nazrul property, by giving threat, using muscle power and political influence; and illegal constructions for sale. “...Irfan Solanki was involved in aiding illegal Bangladeshi migrants to settle in India by procuring Aadhaar card on the basis of false documents,” alleged the agency.

During the searches, the agency covered the premises of Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, and his associate real-estate builders Shaukat Ali and Haji Wasi of Kanpur.

According to the ED, its probe has revealed that fake business entities had been set up to route the ill-gotten money and to give colour to the tainted funds as legitimate businesses income. As alleged, Irfan Solanki and his brother have constructed and are living in a luxurious three-floor bungalow spread over more than 1,000 sq metres. The agency suspects that “proceeds of crime” were used to construct the house. It has estimated the property’s value to be over Rs.10 crore.

The search operation led to the seizure of Rs.26 lakh in cash, digital devices, various documents in the form of handwritten dairies having description of illegal receipts, investments in partnership, land deals, and cash expenses amounting to about ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore, besides evidence of investment of about ₹5 crore in a Mumbai-based property.