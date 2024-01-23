ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids multiple locations in north India in HUDA refund 'scam' case probe

January 23, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Chandigarh

The probe pertains to a ED case, linked to an alleged ₹70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on January 23 raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA, official sources said.

Around 18 premises in these cities are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

A location in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district is also being covered.

The probe pertains to a ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), linked to an alleged ₹70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'.

The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

