GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED raids multiple locations in north India in HUDA refund 'scam' case probe

The probe pertains to a ED case, linked to an alleged ₹70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority

January 23, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on January 23 raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA, official sources said.

Around 18 premises in these cities are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

A location in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district is also being covered.

The probe pertains to a ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), linked to an alleged ₹70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'.

The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

Related Topics

investigation / money laundering / Punjab / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.