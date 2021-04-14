ED raids four locations in Tripura, seizes Bangladeshi, Indian cash

Taka worth ₹30 lakh and ₹22 lakh currency recovered

Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids at four different places in Tripura on Tuesday and recovered huge cash of unaccounted Indian and Bangladeshi currencies. The ED booked the offenders under the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 in connection with the raids conducted jointly with the State police.

Sepahijala District Superintendent of Police Krishnendu Chakraborty informed that huge amounts of Bangladeshi and Indian currencies were recovered from the house of Gour Saha at Durgapur village in Sonamura sub-division. “ED and our team seized Bangladeshi currency worth ₹30 lakh and Indian currency amounting ₹22 lakh”, he told the Hindu.

Mr. Chakraborty, however, said the second raid at Boxanagar on the Bangladesh border yielded nothing. Joint teams of the ED and police also conducted raids at two locations in Agartala. They seized cash amounting ₹5 lakh from a foreign currency exchange centre at Ramnagar locality.

Sources said two senior officials and some ED staffers arrived here from Kolkata on Monday and planned raids in consultation with senior police officials. They said the ED was secretly probing offences of money laundering against several businessmen of the State.