ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids ex-Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money laundering probe

August 24, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Chandigarh

About 10 premises in Ludhiana and nearby locations are being searched by the ED officials under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

PTI

Former Punjab Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday launched raids at premises linked to former Punjab Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu and some others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

About 10 premises in Ludhiana and nearby locations are being searched by the ED officials under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe is linked to alleged irregularities and allegations of receiving kickbacks through conduits for compromising tender for food procurement and transportation, its quality and conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PMLA case is based on a Punjab vigilance bureau FIR.

Mr. Ashu is a former Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Punjab.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US