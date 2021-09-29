ED questions Minister in money laundering case

Anil Parab was grilled for eight hours

Maharashtra’s Transport Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here in connection with a money laundering case.

‘Nothing to hide’

Before going in for questioning, Mr. Parab said he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear. “I have done nothing wrong,” he added. He was questioned by the ED officials for over eight hours before being allowed to go at 7 p.m.

The case against Mr. Parab follows allegations levelled by former Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze who is in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody for his role in the bomb scare outside Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

Vaze’s claim

Mr. Vaze had claimed that the Minister received ₹20 crore as kickbacks for transfer of police officials in Mumbai through another officer from the Transport department.

The ED had issued summons to Mr. Parab for the second time on Saturday.