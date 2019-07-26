ED questions Hooda in land case

Facing charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating in the Manesar land case, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here.
An official, requesting anonymity, said that Mr. Hooda’s statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case.
The CBI had registered the case in 2015 following allegations that private builders, in conspiracy with some State government officials, had bought about 400 acres in and around Manesar at throwaway prices, causing a loss of about ₹1,500 crore to the owners.
Chargesheet filed
The CBI had filed a chargesheet under sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Mr. Hooda and other accused.
