ADVERTISEMENT

ED questions former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda in money laundering case

January 17, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to "illegal" acquisition of land in Haryana's Manesar between 2004 and 2007

PTI

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was on January 17 questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in land acquisition at Manesar during 2004-07, official sources said.

The agency recorded the statement of the 76-year-old Mr. Hooda under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The Enforcement Directorate probe pertains to "illegal" acquisition of land in Haryana's Manesar between 2004 and 2007 with the alleged connivance of senior government functionaries and bureaucrats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several farmers and land owners had alleged that they had been cheated to the tune of about ₹1,500 crore in this land acquisition case.

The agency had filed a PMLA case in the alleged land scam deal in September, 2016 on the basis of a Haryana Police FIR.

The CBI too is probing the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US