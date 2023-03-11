ED questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam is a ‘political move’, says Sanjay Raut

March 11, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Enforcement Directorate questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam, brother of former Minister Ramdas Kadam, is a ‘political move’, Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said on March 11.

“Mr. Kadam had worked hard to make Uddhav’s public rally in Khed a success, but the ED arrested him. It is a political move. The government is going beyond dictatorship,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Kadam, a businessman, and a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Minister Anil Parab appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam. A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Saturday sent Mr. Kadam to ED custody till March 15.

