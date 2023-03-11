ADVERTISEMENT

ED questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam is a ‘political move’, says Sanjay Raut

March 11, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MUMBAI

The probe was in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam and the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was sent to ED custody till March 15

The Hindu Bureau

Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Enforcement Directorate questioning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sadanand Kadam, brother of former Minister Ramdas Kadam, is a ‘political move’, Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said on March 11.

“Mr. Kadam had worked hard to make Uddhav’s public rally in Khed a success, but the ED arrested him. It is a political move. The government is going beyond dictatorship,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Kadam, a businessman, and a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Minister Anil Parab appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam. A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Saturday sent Mr. Kadam to ED custody till March 15.

