ED probing racket in supply of illegal liquor in Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate is initiating investigations into a major racket in the supply of illegally produced liquor in different parts of Punjab. The liquor, packed in bottles bearing branded labels, was sold in huge quantities during the lockdown period.

Several distilleries have come under the agency’s scanner for illegal production and supply when it was prohibited. The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is being registered on the basis of the findings of the State police.

One such illegal liquor production unit being run at an abandoned cold storage facility was found by the local police in Patiala’s Ghanaur in May. Six persons were named in the case. Labels of various prominent brand names were being used by the accused. Another unit was busted in Ludhiana and more than half-a-dozen arrests were made.

Following complaints about illegal production and supply of liquor, the State government had also ordered checking of stocks of distilleries by the Department of Excise and Taxation.

900 cases

According to reports, the State police registered about 900 cases and made close to 1,000 arrests pertaining to the sale of liquor during the lockdown period. Provisions of the Excise Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code were invoked against those involved.

The ED is also initiating a probe based on a case instituted by Punjab’s vigilance department in January after the arrest of an Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner (AETC) in an alleged case of corruption.

The case was registered following a complaint from a Ludhiana-based transporter, alleging that bribe was demanded from him. The first instalment was allegedly handed over to the official’s driver when he was arrested by the vigilance officials. Subsequently, the official was arrested in Patiala.

The State police have provided information to the ED on over a dozen immovable and movable properties purportedly linked to the official in different parts of Punjab. The assets include, bungalows, foreign currency, luxury vehicles and shares. It is learnt that in this case also, the suspected role of several distilleries has come to light.