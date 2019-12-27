ED probe into PF money in DHFL

The Enforcement Directorate has started money laundering probe into investments of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) employees’ provident fund to the tune of ₹4,100 crore in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).
The ED investigation is based on the findings of the Uttar Pradesh police, which have arrested more than a dozen accused persons in its case so far.
Among them are then UPPCL Managing Director A. P. Mishra, besides two other officials, Praveen Kumar Gupta and Sudhanshu Dwivedi. The funds were invested in the DHFL between 2017-18, allegedly through brokerage firms.
