ED opens probe in U.P. mining lease renewal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opened a money laundering probe into the alleged illegal renewal of 13 sand-mining leases at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The case involves two IAS officers posted as District Magistrates then. The CBI had registered an FIR against 12 persons, including Ajay Kumar Singh, a 1998-batch officer, and Pawan Kumar, a 2008-batch officer. The others were the alleged beneficiaries.

The IAS officers had allegedly renewed the leases in violation of the e-tendering procedure introduced by the State government on May 31, 2012. The procedure was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in January 2013.

According to the FIR, in May 2008, the beneficiaries got the leases, which were valid for three years. Their applications for renewal was recommended by the District Magistrate and approved by the Mining Minister in May 2011. The official allowed the renewal on condition that the applicants submit environmental clearance certificates. In May 2012, the State government cancelled all orders for the grant or renewal of mining leases and introduced e-tendering. But the then District Magistrate cleared the renewal of 13 leases on production of the environmental clearance certificates.

Through a July, 2015 order, the State permitted the second renewal of leases for minor minerals on the riverbed. The District Magistrate had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the lease-holders and recommended the second renewal in October 2015. The then Joint Secretary, Department of Geology and Mining, informed the District Magistrate of the government’s decision; thereafter, the 13 licences were renewed again.