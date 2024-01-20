ED officials reach Jharkhand CM Soren’s residence to question him in money laundering case

January 20, 2024 01:57 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Ranchi

Amid tight security cover, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 20 reached Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence in Ranchi to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Mr. Soren (48) who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier skipped seven summonses by the ED. He finally gave his consent after the probe agency summoned him for the eighth time.

ED teams arrive at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s residence for questioning in land scam case | Video Credit: ANI

The ED sleuths reached Soren’s residence around 1 p.m., an official said.

The CISF, tasked with the security of the ED officials, are using high-resolution body cameras to keep track of activities around Mr. Soren’s residence, he said.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) convened a meeting of all its legislators at Chief Minister’s House here ahead of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s questioning by the ED.

“We have convened a meeting of JMM legislators at CM residence before the questioning to discuss the situation. Any strategy about the future course of action will be made based on the outcome of the ED questioning,” JMM general secretary and spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI.

About the protests by tribals against ED summons to the CM, he said it was spontaneous and the party had taken no call on this.

Meanwhile, Congress Jharkhand President Rajesh Thakur said that the party stood behind the CM and expressed solidarity with him.

“Congress MLAs will also gather at the CM residence to express their solidarity. We stand united,” Thakur told PTI.

JMM’s Tamar legislatory, Vikas Kumar Munda said that the legislators have been called for the meeting.

He, however, said: “I am not aware of the agenda of today’s meeting.

Another JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom said he would not be able to attend the meeting as he is unwell.

Another MLA of the party Mathura Prasad Mahto said he was not in Ranchi and was in Vellore for a health check-up.

Social Welfare Minister Joba Manjhi, Transport Minister Champai Soren and legislators Stephen Marandi and Sudivya Kumar did not respond to the calls.

Meanwhile, JMM workers with some displaying bows and arrows have started their march towards the CM House. However, they have been stopped at about 100 metres from the CM House.

JMM Central spokesperson and party general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said that JMM has not given any call for protest or asked party workers to reach CM House. The reaction is spontaneous, he said.

The investigation pertains to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand, according to the ED.

The agency has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who has served as the director of the state Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

Soren had filed a petition before the Supreme Court and then the Jharkhand High Court, seeking protection from the ED action and terming the summonses “unwarranted”. Both courts dismissed his petitions.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan earlier this week had said the ED is doing its duty and the CM should provide the right answers to the probe agency.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling coalition has 47 MLAs, including 29 MLAs from the JMM, 17 from the Congress, and one from the RJD.

