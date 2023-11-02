ADVERTISEMENT

ED officer arrested in Jaipur by Rajasthan ACB

November 02, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - Jaipur

According to the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the ED in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh

PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on November 2 arrested an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, who is posted in Manipur's Imphal, and an associate in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15 lakh, officials said.

The accused officer was allegedly demanding ₹17 lakh in lieu of settling the case against the complainant in the chit fund case.

According to a statement of the Bureau, those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, Enforcement Officer of the ED in Imphal and his local associate Babulal Meena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant informed the Bureau that a bribe amount of ₹17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore Meena for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB team arrested the two for allegedly taking a bribe amount of ₹15 lakh.

Naval Kishore is a resident of Vimalpura village of Bassi of Jaipur district, while his associate Babulal is working as a Junior Assistant in Sub Registrar Office of Mundawar in newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US