ED mulls probe into land cases against Azam Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is examining cases of alleged land grab against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district to determine whether money laundering investigations can be initiated in the matter.

“We are looking into details to decide if a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act can be conducted,” said a senior ED official, on condition of anonymity. “The agency is empowered to take up all the FIRs registered under scheduled offences as listed in the Act,” the official added.

The U.P. police have registered more than a dozen cases allegedly involving the then circle official and Mr. Khan, following complaints lodged by 26 villagers. His name is also on the State’s anti-land mafia website launched in June, 2017, to help identify and initiate action against land grabbers.

The State government has set up a nine-member Special Investigation Team to probe the charges. The complainants have also met Governor Ram Naik seeking action against the alleged land grabbers. Part of the land in question was acquired to establish a university, of which Mr. Khan is the Chancellor.

Refuting the allegations of land grabbing, the SP MP has claimed that he is being targeted because he defeated the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party, which has constituted a 21-member internal committee to look into the issue, has alleged that Mr. Khan is being harassed and that false cases have been registered against him.