ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues summons to Hemant Soren’s media advisor and two others in illegal mining case

January 06, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Patna

The ED has also issued summons to Rajkishore Yadav alias Pappu Yadav, former MLA of the Katoria Assembly seat in Bihar, following simultaneous raids on Wednesday

Amit Bhelari

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) official arrives with the currency counting machine at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s press advisor Abhishek Prasad’s residence during a raid in connection with the ‘illegal’ mining case probe, in Ranchi on January 03. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday issued summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad to appear before it on January 16 in connection with an illegal mining case. Two others have also been summoned — Vinod Singh, a close associate of Mr. Soren, on January 15; and Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav, on January 11,.

ALSO READ
ED searches residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s aide

The ED has also issued summons to Rajkishore Yadav alias Pappu Yadav, former MLA of the Katoria Assembly seat in Bihar to appear at the agency’s office for questioning at 11 a.m. on January 9. On Wednesday, the ED carried out simultaneous raids on the former MLA’s house and several other properties.

The ED is also investigating irregularities in the allocation of contracts, and money earned from the proceeds of crime. Due to his links to the CM, Mr. Singh has been on central agency’s radar for the past one-and-a-half years. Similarly, the ED has been keeping a close eye on the former MLA because of his business connections with Mr. Ramniwas Yadav.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
HC directs Jharkhand govt, ED to furnish report on probe in mining lease case against CM Soren

The ED moved on several matters in the ₹1,250 crore case related to illegal mining in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Wednesday. The matter of influencing the ED’s witness, Vijay Hansda, also featured in the actions.

The ED had on Wednesday conducted searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at 12 premises situated in the States of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar. 

The premises included the residences of Mr. Prasad, Mr. Yadav, and Rajendra Dubey, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sahibganj.

The ED had earlier said that the searches were conducted in relation to a case of illegal stone mining estimated at ₹1,000 crore in Sahibganj district.

ALSO READ
Jharkhand HC dismisses PIL against CM Hemant Soren in illegal stone mining case

The central probe agency initiated the investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered in Sahibganj, under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Jharkhand Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2017.

The investigation revealed that “rampant” illegal mining activities, estimated at a market value of ₹1,250 crore, were evident in the area. To ascertain the extent of the operation, 20 joint inspections were carried out by ED officials, along with administrative, forest, mining, and pollution control officers of the State government.

During its raids, the agency found evidence of investments and suspicious financial transactions via shell companies. Further action is being taken on the basis of the seizures, sources said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jharkhand

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US