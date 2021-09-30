ED turns up the heat on Shiv Sena

Three senior Shiv Sena leaders are currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in different cases of alleged money laundering

With three of its senior leaders currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in different cases of alleged money laundering, Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena finds itself cornered by the Central probe agency. Among the Sena leaders being investigated is the State’s Transport Minister Anil Parab, a close aide of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Parab was questioned for over eight hours at the ED’s Mumbai office three days ago. His name was brought up by former Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who is currently jailed in the Antilia bomb scare case. Mr. Vaze claimed that Mr. Parab, through his accomplice Bajrang Kharmate, was involved in money laundering over police transfers in Mumbai.

“I have done nothing wrong and I have nothing to fear. I will be available for questioning whenever the need be,” Mr. Parab had said before going to ED office, where he maintained that position.

Sena MP Bhavna Gawali from the Washim-Yavatmal constituency has been summoned by the ED to be present for interrogation on October 4. Her aide, Saeed Khan, has already been arrested by the ED in a case related to money laundering in a trust. It is alleged that Ms. Gawali, along with Mr. Khan and others, conspired to convert the trust into a company through fraud and forgery to embezzle money.

Mr. Khan’s lawyer had argued in court of a political conspiracy behind the ED’s action, saying that action had been initiated due to a “different political colour”.

Former Sena MP Anand Adsul is also under the scanner in the ₹980 crore City Co-operative Bank scam. The ED has searched his offices and wants to interrogate him. He is currently in a hospital on grounds of ill-health.

Sources within the Shiv Sena blame it on the vindictive politics of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the “hand in glove attitude of the Central probe agencies”, which are being “used to settle political scores”.

“Let the attacks come. Our politics is capable of answering the BJP in its coin,” a senior Shiv Sena leader said.

The Congress party, another constituent of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, alleges that Central agencies like the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department were being “used against political opponents to blackmail them”. Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leaders, too, are facing probes by the ED and the CBI, in particular former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.