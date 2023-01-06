ADVERTISEMENT

ED files money laundering chargesheet against Himachal-based Manav Bharti University

January 06, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

16 entities have been named in the chargesheet that includes the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, promoter Raj Kumar Rana and others.

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate logo. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A chargesheet has been filed under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law against Himachal Pradesh-based Manav Bharti University and its promoters in a case linked to alleged sale of fake degrees, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.

A special court in Shimla that tries cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) on January 4, the federal agency said in a statement.

A total of 16 entities have been named in the chargesheet that includes the Solan-based Manav Bharti University, promoter Raj Kumar Rana and others, it said.

"The accused Raj Kumar Rana with the help of other co-accused sold fake degrees in lieu of money in the name of Manav Bharti University, Solan," the agency alleged.

"Funds obtained from this illegal activity were used by Rana to acquire various movable and immovable assets across various states in his own name and in the name of family members and entities," it said.

The money laundering case stems from three Himachal Police FIRs filed against the accused "in the matter of fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University, Solan", it said.

The agency earlier had attached assets worth ₹194 crore in this case. 

