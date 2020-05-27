ED files cases over seizure of drugs

New Delhi

27 May 2020 23:41 IST

The Enforcement Directorate recently registered over 20 money-laundering cases in connection with the seizure of drugs by various enforcement agencies in Punjab. The findings may be incorporated in the reports to be shared with key Financial Action Task Force member nations to highlight the issue of narco-terrorism involving elements from Pakistan.

It is learnt that the agency is also initiating a probe into the seizure of 532 kg of heroin, worth about ₹2,700 crore in the international market, and 52 kg of a mixed narcotic substance by the Customs Department at the Integrated Check Post of Wagah-Attari border on June 29 last year.

Advertising

Advertising