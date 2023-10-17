HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts searches in PMLA case against educational trust run by J&K ex-minister Lal Singh's wife

The federal agency raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab's Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh's wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official

October 17, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
The Enforcement Directorate raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab’s Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh’s wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official. File

The Enforcement Directorate raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab’s Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh’s wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on October 17 conducted searches in Jammu and adjoining areas as part of a money laundering probe against an educational trust run by ex-minister Lal Singh's wife and a former government official in connection with alleged irregularities in land purchase to set up the trust, official sources said.

The federal agency raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua and Punjab's Pathankot in the case against RB educational trust, its chairperson and Lal Singh's wife Kanta Andotra, as well as Ravinder S, a former revenue official.

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 charge sheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details in respect of violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to trust. 

Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 Kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI charge sheet claimed.

The sources said the ED has found that excess land is being actively used by the trust for running DPS Schools and other commercial activities. 

The premises being covered in Tuesday's search include those related to the trust, chairperson, land donors, power of attorney holders on behalf of land donors, witnesses who had executed the deeds and the then patwari who wrongfully issued fards for letting RB educational trust execute the deeds, they added.

Related Topics

Jammu / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.