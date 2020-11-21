ED conducts searches in Kashmir in J&K Bank transactions case

People wait in a queue outside J&K Bank. File Photo.

NEW DELHI

21 November 2020 17:04 IST

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at seven places in Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a case related to suspicious transactions in the J&K Bank.

“Among these locations, six are in Srinagar and one is in Ananatnag district,” said an official.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Srinagar CID against officials of the J&K Bank and others. It is alleged that the bank’s accounts were used for routing money belonging to public servants as well as some private parties. Bank officials deliberately did not raise alerts, as is required under the anti-money laundering norms.

The money laundering probe had revealed that the transactions in many of these bank accounts were not genuine. Based on the findings, the agency searched the premises of Mohammed Ibrahim Dar, Murtaza Enterprises, Azad Agro Traders, M&M Cottage Industries and Mohammed Sultan Teli.

“The parties covered under searches are involved in the hospitality and agro-based industries, civil construction and real estate. Statements of the persons covered in the searches are being recorded,” the official said.