ED conducts searches in Goa in illegal land allotment case

Photo: @dir_ed

NEW DELHI

07 November 2020 14:41 IST

The money laundering probe is based on FIRs registered by Crime Branch of Goa police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched the premises of Agnelo C. Lobo, a former attorney of the Comunidade of Serula (Goa), and others in connection with alleged illegal allotment of plots and acquisition of land belonging to the association.

The properties of Mr. Lobo’s brother Reginaldo, former official of Communidade of Serula Joseph D’Sa and its former clerk Rajesh Suhas Verenkar have also been seized.

Advertising

Advertising

The money laundering probe is based on FIRs registered by the Crime Branch of the Goa police.

It was alleged that members of the land association’s managing committee were involved in illegal allotment of plots by fraudulently citing and using duplicate file numbers of its various administrators of Comunidades and gazette notifications of the government.

The searches led to seizure of documents related to the illegal allotment, acquisition of plots and land belonging to the Comunidade of Serula, said the agency.

The incriminating documents include blank Indian stamp papers issued in 1960s, and old blank papers having Portuguese stamps used for making forged documents and deeds of sale.

Old registers belonging to the office of administrator of the Comunidades, which were being used for the purpose of illegal allotment of plots, have also been found.