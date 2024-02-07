ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducts raids against former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat in money laundering case

February 07, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Dehradun

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh

PTI

Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on February 7 conducted searches against Congress leader and former Minister Harak Singh Rawat as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at multiple premises in Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh, they said.

Mr. Rawat had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls and joined the Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED investigation is understood to be linked to alleged illegal activities in the State's Corbett Tiger Reserve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US